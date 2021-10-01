Construction update: Changes that could impact your commute

Construction is really picking up. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

URT Project

The following long-term lane and ramp closures are scheduled to begin 6 a.m., Saturday, October 2:

· I-43 northbound, between Capitol Drive and just south of Silver Spring Drive, is scheduled to be reduced to two lanes through late 2021.

· Fiebrantz Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 northbound is scheduled to close through late 2021.

We strongly encourage motorists to plan ahead, allow extra time and consider alternate routes. Delays are expected to be greater during AM and PM peak times.

I-43 Northbound Alternate Route: Motorists are encouraged to use the Green Bay Avenue exit ramp, north to Silver Spring Drive, east to Port Washington Road, south to I-43 NORTH entrance ramp to get around the closure.

Fiebrantz Avenue Detour Route: Motorists are encouraged to use Green Bay Avenue north to Silver Spring Drive, east to Port Washington Road, south to I-43 NORTH entrance ramp to get around the closure.

Zoo Interchange North Leg Project

On Thursday, October 7 there will be a full overnight closure of I-41 North and South from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road for crews to complete a bridge deck pour for the Meinecke Avenue bridge over I-41.

Detour: Motorists are encouraged to use WIS 100 to get around the closure.

511 Info for Brewers Traffic: With several construction projects in the area, traffic headed to a Brewers playoff game is encouraged to check 511wi.gov before leaving to plan your best route to the game.