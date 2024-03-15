Construction update: Current closures, what to expect

Construction is picking up as the weather warms up – and closures are already underway.

Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Friday, March 15

I-43 Brown Street to Capitol Drive - Scheduled completion in late 2024. (240313_B2C_Map)

Current Closures and What to Expect:

Overnight on Friday, March 15th , I-43 southbound is scheduled to be reduced to two lanes between just north of Capitol Drive and Burleigh Street while crews work to reconstruct the median. The 8th Street/Keefe Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 southbound was also closed with this switch through fall 2024.

Overnight on Tuesday, March 19th, I-43 northbound is scheduled to be reduced to two lanes between Keefe Avenue and Capitol Drive while crews work to reconstruct the median. The 7th Street/Atkinson Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 northbound is scheduled to remain closed to traffic through fall 2024.

I-43 North-South, Bender Road to WIS 60 - Scheduled completion mid-2025. (240313_143NS_Map)

Current Closures and What to Expect:

The north segment of this project, between Highland Road and WIS 60 in Grafton, is scheduled to open to three lanes in each direction in late spring!

The I-43 northbound exit ramp to Good Hope Road is scheduled to reopen in early spring!

The I-43 northbound ramps at Mequon Road are currently closed through summer, and a long-term closure of Mequon Road between the I-43 southbound ramps and the Union Pacific Railroad is scheduled to begin in late spring.

The I-43 southbound ramps at Brown Deer Road are currently closed, and the I-43 northbound ramps at Brown Deer Road are scheduled to close long-term later this spring while crews continue to construct the new diverging diamond interchange.

I-894, 84th and 35th streets – Scheduled completion fall 2024. (240314-Fox 6 Update)

Current Closures and What to Expect:

Saturday morning (3/16), I-894 westbound has been reduced to two lanes between 35th Street to 84th Street to reconstruct the median. This includes a lane closure in the Mitchell Interchange S-W system ramp. This configuration will be in place through mid-summer 2024.

I-41 and Capitol Drive Interchange Improvement – Scheduled completion fall 2024. (240314_CapitolDr)

What to Expect beginning March 18: