Construction on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee; work begins April 20

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The Brief Starting April 20, S. 27th Street (Howard to Bottsford) will undergo a $1.67 million renovation, including new pavement, ADA-compliant ramps, and updated signals. Drivers should expect long-term single and double lane closures throughout the project. Work is scheduled for completion by mid-summer.



A short stretch of S. 27th Street (WIS 241), from Howard Avenue to Bottsford Avenue in Milwaukee, is set to be resurfaced starting the week of Monday, April 20.

S. 27th Street construction

What we know:

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the $1.67 million resurfacing and improvement project includes the following improvements:

Resurface WIS 241 (S. 27th Street) within project limits

Replace curb ramps to meet ADA standards

Upgrade lighting and signals

New pavement marking and signing

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WIS 241 (27th Street) will remain open in both directions. Motorists can expect long-term single and double lane closures in each direction within the project limits.

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

Work is scheduled for completion by mid-summer. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Learn more about this construction project.