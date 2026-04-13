Construction on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee; work begins April 20
MILWAUKEE - A short stretch of S. 27th Street (WIS 241), from Howard Avenue to Bottsford Avenue in Milwaukee, is set to be resurfaced starting the week of Monday, April 20.
S. 27th Street construction
What we know:
A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the $1.67 million resurfacing and improvement project includes the following improvements:
- Resurface WIS 241 (S. 27th Street) within project limits
- Replace curb ramps to meet ADA standards
- Upgrade lighting and signals
- New pavement marking and signing
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WIS 241 (27th Street) will remain open in both directions. Motorists can expect long-term single and double lane closures in each direction within the project limits.
Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.
Work is scheduled for completion by mid-summer. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
Learn more about this construction project.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.