Common Council to vote on 'ICE Out Milwaukee' legislative proposals

The Milwaukee Common Council will take up several new proposed ordinances on Tuesday, March 3 related to immigration enforcement in the city.

What we know:

Several of the proposals are part of the council's "ICE Out Milwaukee" initiative – which city leaders drafted amid concerns about a possible surge of federal agents coming to the city.

Some of these proposals would tweak the language in MPD's standard operating procedures (SOP) – to make it clear how officers should operate if a possible influx of agents come to the city.

One proposal would make the language clear that it requires MPD officers to intervene when another officer, regardless of the agency, uses excessive force.

It would also require MPD to investigate and report "noncompliant uses of force."

Also on the agenda is an item that would call on officers to protect residents' freedom of speech and assembly – and to intervene if any other law enforcement agency attempts to abridge those rights.

What they're saying:

"We've been in the streets, we've heard from our constituents. A town hall had hundreds of people last week. They want action. So these are the steps to take action locally," said Milwaukee Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic.

Tuesday's vote comes just one day after the Milwaukee Common Council announced that the Milwaukee Police Department will adopt an addition to its Uniform Standard Operating Procedure that explicitly prohibits the use of facial coverings for the purpose of concealing identity.

A news release from the Common Council stated, the "SOP modification strengthens public trust, further ensures officer identification, and positions Milwaukee as a national model for transparent, accountable policing under the ICE Out framework."