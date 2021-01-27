Committee OKs renaming Milwaukee Fire HQ after Alonzo Robinson

Milwaukee's Public Works Committee unanimously recommended on Wednesday, Jan. 27 renaming the Milwaukee Fire Department headquarters at 7th and Wells after Alonzo Robinson, Wisconsin's first African American architect.

Robinson is the designer and architect of the MFD headquarters. But he is also known for designing other buildings in downtown Milwaukee including central-city churches, the former YMCA (now a Marquette University facility) at N. 10th and W. Wisconsin Ave., the Doyne Park shelter house, and a new sixth-floor courtroom in the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

The move to rename the headquarters will go before the full Common Council at 9 a.m. on Feb. 9.