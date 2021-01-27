Expand / Collapse search

Committee OKs renaming Milwaukee Fire HQ after Alonzo Robinson

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Fire Department
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Public Works Committee unanimously recommended on Wednesday, Jan. 27 renaming the Milwaukee Fire Department headquarters at 7th and Wells after Alonzo Robinson, Wisconsin's first African American architect.

Robinson is the designer and architect of the MFD headquarters. But he is also known for designing other buildings in downtown Milwaukee including central-city churches, the former YMCA (now a Marquette University facility) at N. 10th and W. Wisconsin Ave., the Doyne Park shelter house, and a new sixth-floor courtroom in the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The move to rename the headquarters will go before the full Common Council at 9 a.m. on Feb. 9.

American Family Field signs hoisted into place at home of Brewers
slideshow

American Family Field signs hoisted into place at home of Brewers

Change is coming to the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
slideshow

Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate

Wisconsin will become one of only 10 states without statewide mask mandates when the Assembly votes Thursday to overturn Gov. Tony Evers' order.

Supply limitations slow Milwaukee’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The City of Milwaukee received 2,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the state this week.