Commercial kitchen in Waukesha creating buzz

Brian is at Chef Pam’s Kitchen with a woman that’s specializes in baking vegan and gluten-free cookies.

There’s a commercial kitchen in Waukesha that’s creating quite a buzz because of their cooking classes and local artisans sweet treats. Brian is at Chef Pam’s Kitchen with a woman that’s specializes in baking vegan and gluten-free cookies.

Chef Pam’s Kitchen is part classroom, part commercial kitchen and part retail space

Brian is in Waukesha with Chef Pam who’s bringing in guests from all over southeastern Wisconsin to utilize her kitchen for their own culinary concepts.

