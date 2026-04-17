Collecting donations for Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation Family Day

article

The Brief Mariah Antetokounmpo is getting ready for the upcoming Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation Family Day. A big part of the preparations involved collecting donations, namely gently used kid and baby items. You can donate at the MFC Sports Complex in Glendale on Saturday, April 18, as well as Fridays and Saturdays through May 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



The wife of a Bucks superstar is helping people in need.

Mariah Antetokounmpo collected donations, along with some Milwaukee organizations, to get ready for the upcoming Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation Family Day.

Donating baby and children's items

What we know:

People are donating gently used kid and baby items.

The event is like a giant community baby shower and is happening in May.

Some select families in need will get the chance to enjoy a day of fun and pick out various items like pack n' plays, strollers, books and bottles.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I think the most important thing is just be that village for other people, especially how the world is now. Be that community and come out and support people that may be in need," said Mariah Antetokounmpo.

Mariah Antetokounmpo

Items are still needed.

You can donate at the MFC Sports Complex in Glendale on Saturday, April 18, as well as Fridays and Saturdays through May 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.