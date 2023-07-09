Colectivo's Summer Market, employee vendors

Colectivo's Summer Market drew a crowd to Milwaukee's lakefront Sunday, July 9 for art, clothing, jewelry and more.

Everything was made by more than 25 vendors, all Colectivo employees.

"This is our second vendor market. We had our first last December at the Prospect Back Room," said Kyle Conner. "These markets are intended to celebrate our staff members and the small businesses that they have, so everybody that is selling here today are from our cafes from Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago. They've come out to sort of sell their work."

Colectivo's Summer Market

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People got to sample cocktails and mocktails and enjoy live music.

Colectivo's Summer Market

They also got a sneak peek at their newest Session Coffee before its official launch.