Colectivo Coffee Roasters; new Chicago locations announced

article

Colectivo Coffee Roasters announced on Monday, Feb. 26 plans to open two new Chicago cafes: a location in the Ravenswood neighborhood at 1825 W. Lawrence Avenue and a location in the Southport neighborhood at 3258 N. Southport Avenue.

A news release says Milwaukee-based Colectivo Coffee is known for its distinct cafe spaces, bright patios, signature coffee drinks and made from scratch food. Each cafe will offer a full menu of Colectivo signature espresso drinks, coffee and cold brew on tap, all-day breakfast, freshly prepared sandwiches and homemade bakery items from their own bakery.

The release says each location will be designed to be integrated into their respective neighborhoods and will be approximately 2100 square feet with indoor seating for 40 and outdoor seating for 30. The Ravenswood location will also feature a 400 square foot mezzanine overlooking the cafe.

Both locations are expected to open in late 2024/ early 2025.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Colectivo was founded in Milwaukee in 1993 and opened its first Chicago location in 2017. It currently has five Chicago-area locations: Wicker Park, Lincoln Park, Logan Square, Evanston and Andersonville, along with 15 cafes in Milwaukee and Madison.