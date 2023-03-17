Colcannon potatoes; traditional holiday recipe

If you're looking for a great holiday dish to pass – we've got you covered. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a traditional holiday recipe.

Colcannon Potatoes

Ingredients

▢6 medium to large sized potatoes - peeled and cut into about 2 inch chunks

▢2-3 cups green cabbage - shredded

▢6 tablespoons butter - divided plus more to top the potatoes

▢Salt and pepper

▢8 to 10 scallions - chopped

▢1/3 to 1 cup warm heavy cream or half and half

Instructions

Put the potato chunks in a large pan.

Cover with water and add 1 teaspoon of salt.

Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender.

Meanwhile melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large frying pan and sauté the cabbage for about 3 minutes, keeping it on the move until it’s tender and slightly golden at the edges.

Season it with a little salt.

Then add the scallions and continue to cook for another minute or so.

Next drain the potatoes, return them to the pan.

Add the remaining butter and 1/3 cup cream.

Mash the potatoes until light fluffy, adding more cream if needed.

Season them with salt and pepper.

Then finally stir in the cabbage. I like to serve in bowls.

Make a well in the potatoes and put some extra butter in the well.

Notes

This is great served as a side with corned beef or with chunks or sliced corned beef on the top or mixed in. I love to use Irish butter in this traditional Irish dish.