Colcannon potatoes; traditional holiday recipe
If you're looking for a great holiday dish to pass – we've got you covered. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a traditional holiday recipe.
Colcannon Potatoes
Ingredients
- ▢6 medium to large sized potatoes - peeled and cut into about 2 inch chunks
- ▢2-3 cups green cabbage - shredded
- ▢6 tablespoons butter - divided plus more to top the potatoes
- ▢Salt and pepper
- ▢8 to 10 scallions - chopped
- ▢1/3 to 1 cup warm heavy cream or half and half
Instructions
Put the potato chunks in a large pan.
Cover with water and add 1 teaspoon of salt.
Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender.
Meanwhile melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large frying pan and sauté the cabbage for about 3 minutes, keeping it on the move until it’s tender and slightly golden at the edges.
Season it with a little salt.
Then add the scallions and continue to cook for another minute or so.
Next drain the potatoes, return them to the pan.
Add the remaining butter and 1/3 cup cream.
Mash the potatoes until light fluffy, adding more cream if needed.
Season them with salt and pepper.
Then finally stir in the cabbage. I like to serve in bowls.
Make a well in the potatoes and put some extra butter in the well.
Notes
This is great served as a side with corned beef or with chunks or sliced corned beef on the top or mixed in. I love to use Irish butter in this traditional Irish dish.