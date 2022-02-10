Cocktail recipes: Mix it up this Valentine's Day

Looking to mix things up this Valentine's Day?

Brendan Cleary from Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with a fun cocktail you can mix up with your sweetheart.

Recipes:

144 Roses

1 oz rehorst gin

1 oz good land cranberry liqueur

3 oz lemonade

3 oz club soda

1 drop of rose water

Combine all ingredients in a Collins glass with ice and garnish with a rose petal

Chocolate covered strawberry martini

2 oz rehorst vodka

2 oz strawberry nectar or purée

.5 oz simple syrup

1.5 oz half-and-half

Advertisement

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a chocolate sauce coated glass