Cocktail recipes: Mix it up this Valentine's Day
Looking to mix things up this Valentine's Day?
Brendan Cleary from Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with a fun cocktail you can mix up with your sweetheart.
Recipes:
144 Roses
- 1 oz rehorst gin
- 1 oz good land cranberry liqueur
- 3 oz lemonade
- 3 oz club soda
- 1 drop of rose water
Combine all ingredients in a Collins glass with ice and garnish with a rose petal
Chocolate covered strawberry martini
- 2 oz rehorst vodka
- 2 oz strawberry nectar or purée
- .5 oz simple syrup
- 1.5 oz half-and-half
Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a chocolate sauce coated glass