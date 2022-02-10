Expand / Collapse search

Cocktail recipes: Mix it up this Valentine's Day

Looking to mix things up this Valentine's Day? 

Brendan Cleary from Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with a fun cocktail you can mix up with your sweetheart. 

Recipes:

144 Roses 

  • 1 oz rehorst gin
  • 1 oz good land cranberry liqueur
  • 3 oz lemonade
  • 3 oz club soda
  • 1 drop of rose water

Combine all ingredients in a Collins glass  with ice and garnish with a rose petal 

Chocolate covered strawberry martini

  • 2 oz rehorst vodka
  • 2 oz strawberry nectar or purée
  • .5 oz simple syrup
  • 1.5 oz half-and-half

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a chocolate sauce coated glass 