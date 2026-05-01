Clock Tower Farms; Feeding America, Rockwell Automation, Fork Farms team up

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The Brief Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Rockwell Automation are launching "Clock Tower Farms," a hydroponic facility located inside Rockwell’s Milwaukee headquarters. Using 72 modular systems and automated monitoring, the farm will grow 200,000 pounds of fresh produce annually while saving nearly 6 million gallons of water. Rockwell is donating the space and technology to ensure fresh greens move directly from harvest to Feeding America's delivery trucks without storage delays.



Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin announced on Friday, May 1, the creation of Clock Tower Farms with Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Clock Tower Farms creation

What we know:

A news release says Clock Tower Farms will combine hydroponic farming technology from Fork Farms and automation technology from Rockwell to grow and provide fresh, nutritious food that will help address hunger in the community.

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Officials say Clock Tower Farms is a first-of-its-kind facility, located in Rockwell’s Milwaukee headquarters. It is currently under construction and will be fully operational later this year.

Clock Tower Farms, Milwaukee

The tech

Dig deeper:

Clock Tower Farms will house 72 Fork Farms Flex Acre hydroponic systems that use nutrient-infused, recirculated water to nourish plant roots and optimize growth. Rockwell’s Plant PAx system will monitor and automatically adjust nutrient, pH, and water levels based on the crops being grown.

New technology developed by Fork Farms enables localized power, dehumidification, and water and nutrient management for growing in a controlled environment. The modular design lowers costs, simplifies installation, and maximizes crop yields.

Clock Tower Farms, Milwaukee

What will become of partnership

By the numbers:

Clock Tower Farms is designed to:

Grow 200,000 pounds of leafy greens and other produce for harvest each year

Save 5.9 million gallons of water compared to traditional farming

Conserve 5.5 acres of conventional crop land

Rockwell is donating the space and growing systems for Clock Tower Farms to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

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Fresh food will move directly from harvest to distribution, traveling from the Clock Tower Farms dock to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s trucks with no long-term storage, delays, or unnecessary handling.