Clock Tower Farms; Feeding America, Rockwell Automation, Fork Farms team up
MILWAUKEE - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin announced on Friday, May 1, the creation of Clock Tower Farms with Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Clock Tower Farms creation
What we know:
A news release says Clock Tower Farms will combine hydroponic farming technology from Fork Farms and automation technology from Rockwell to grow and provide fresh, nutritious food that will help address hunger in the community.
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Officials say Clock Tower Farms is a first-of-its-kind facility, located in Rockwell’s Milwaukee headquarters. It is currently under construction and will be fully operational later this year.
Clock Tower Farms, Milwaukee
The tech
Dig deeper:
Clock Tower Farms will house 72 Fork Farms Flex Acre hydroponic systems that use nutrient-infused, recirculated water to nourish plant roots and optimize growth. Rockwell’s Plant PAx system will monitor and automatically adjust nutrient, pH, and water levels based on the crops being grown.
New technology developed by Fork Farms enables localized power, dehumidification, and water and nutrient management for growing in a controlled environment. The modular design lowers costs, simplifies installation, and maximizes crop yields.
Clock Tower Farms, Milwaukee
What will become of partnership
By the numbers:
Clock Tower Farms is designed to:
- Grow 200,000 pounds of leafy greens and other produce for harvest each year
- Save 5.9 million gallons of water compared to traditional farming
- Conserve 5.5 acres of conventional crop land
Rockwell is donating the space and growing systems for Clock Tower Farms to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.
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Fresh food will move directly from harvest to distribution, traveling from the Clock Tower Farms dock to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s trucks with no long-term storage, delays, or unnecessary handling.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation and Fork Farms.