Clinical trials involving kids, COVID-19 vaccine to begin soon

COVID-19 vaccine producers announced this week that clinical trials will start for kids. It is a sign of hope for parents -- as three vaccine manufacturers plan to start those trials.

"To achieve herd immunity, it’s going to be necessary for us to immunize children," said Kevin Dahlman, Aurora Children's Health Medical Director.

Some of the trials will test the vaccine from birth to 17 years old. Dahlman said the trials will take roughly four to six months to get data -- making sure the vaccine is safe and effective in kids.

"As long as there’s no unexpected side effects or outcomes in the vaccine trials, then I would hope and anticipate we could start vaccinating children as early as mid to late summer," Dahlman said.

That would be just in time for kids returning to school in the fall -- adding an extra layer of protection to students and staff.

Dahlman said as time goes on, more information will become available. But right now, the biggest unknowns are long-term effects.

"I think the risks would be very minimal depending on what the vaccine trials show but as far as long-term effects we wouldn’t have all the information, the risk I think would be very minimal," Dahlman said.

Dahlman said kids make up about 25% of the population. So to be able to get back to normal, vaccinating kids is crucial.

As a parent, if you are worried the best thing you can do is talk to your child's doctor.

"Pediatricians don’t have a hidden or ulterior motive. We really want the best health outcomes for your child," Dahlman said.

Health officials remind families that even if a parent or grandparent is vaccinated, they should still be mindful of COVID-19 safety measures. Doctors say that is because there is still little information on whether vaccinated people can carry or transmit COVID-19.