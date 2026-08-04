Clear the Shelters 2026 adoption event: 60 animals arrive on rescue flight

The Brief HAWS kicked off Clear the Shelters 2026 on Tuesday, Aug. 4, welcoming a rescue transport flight landing in Waukesha. Clear the Shelters 2026 is a month-long, nationwide pet adoption initiative. A total of 60 animals—54 dogs and 6 cats—arrived on the flight.



The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County on Tuesday, Aug. 4 kicked off its Clear the Shelters 2026 adoption initiative.

Clear the Shelters 2026 is a nationwide, month-long pet adoption drive.

Clear the Shelters 2026

What we know:

A rescue transportation flight carrying 60 animals – 54 dogs and 6 cats – landed in Waukesha at 9:45 a.m. Crews from HAWS and other volunteers waited on standby to move all 60 animals from the plane to their trucks for transport.

Clear the Shelters 2026

"Transports save lives and support overcrowded and under-resourced shelters by sending adoptable pets from overburdened shelters to areas with plenty of space and adoption demand,' said the Humane Animals Welfare Society. "The result: Pets are quickly adopted into forever-loving homes!"

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Clear the Shelters 2026

According to the Humane Animal Welfare Society, 25 of the animals will be staying at HAWS for adoption.