Church's food drive-thru helps hundreds in Fond du Lac

A Fond du Lac church held a drive-thru food giveaway last week for families in need. On Wednesday, Oct. 21, they held another after some people were turned away the first time due to overwhelming demand.

One week after the well-intentioned food drive-thru, the Fond du Lac Community Church answered the call -- again. This time, though, there was more food on hand in hopes of helping even more people.

"We had no idea that we'd have that kind of turnout, and we had to start an hour early," said Adam Utecht, senior pastor with the church. "We distributed 800 boxes in 85 minutes.

"We couldn't even hardly keep up. We gave away all of our boxes, and we had cars backed up for at least two miles on the highway backing up traffic. It was a mess."

On Wednesday, they were better stocked and well prepared; Utecht anticipated that 1,800 boxes of food would be given away.

"There is a great need, but we're thankful that we're able to have this opportunity to be generous and give all this food away," Utecht said.

Two trucks filled with boxed of produce, containing items from every block in the food pyramid, showed up to be emptied.

"I have a little bit of a need myself, and I have a friend who's in need. So I came today to grab two boxes to share one with them because they weren't able to make it here," said Angie Piel, who received food on Wednesday.

Piel, a mother of two, said the need for food assistance is significant in Fond du Lac.

"Just this morning my sister-in-law was like, 'You better come a little early. There's a lot of people.' So when I came, I got here at like 10 (minutes) to nine (o'clock), and I couldn't believe all the people that were here already," Piel said.

Within an hour, more than half of the drive-thru's stock was already gone. It will help feed many, though many more are still in need.

"If there is help out there, take it. That's what it is here for," said Piel.

The church said it is planning on doing another drive-thru food giveaway next week, but details on how it will work have not been released.

For more information and to contact the church, visit ccfdl.org.