Christmas tree hunt; Mequon nursery helps create family traditions

Christmas trees flew off tree farms throughout southeast Wisconsin the weekend after Thanksgiving. That was the case at one farm in Mequon.

Trees for Less nursery tries to keep it simple for its Christmas tree customers while also providing a holiday experience.

"If wreaths need to be brought up from back there, we’ll just keep everything up here fresh and looking good," said Sam O'Malley.

O'Malley and his family have owned the Mequon property for four generations. Christmas is the family's favorite time of year.

"It's all about the kids. We try to make it bigger and better every year. We have a hay ride that goes through the woods," O'Malley said. "We have the complimentary hot chocolate and snacks, which is all free."

O'Malley said the weekends following Thanksgiving are always his busiest. Right now, he sells primarily pre-cut Frasier trees, but in the years to come, O'Malley hopes to provide the cut-your-own-tree experience for customers.

"It started with my dad selling 20 trees his first year as far as our Christmas trees, and it has grown into a substantial operation and it's fun to continue that," O'Malley said.

From the hay rides to the photo opportunities, the staff at Trees for Less hope you choose to kick off your holiday season with them every year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I truly believe that once we have a customer, 95% of them are customers for life," O'Malley said.

Trees for Less sold more than 800 trees the weekend after Thanksgiving.