Christmas tree collection in Milwaukee; what you need to know in 2025

The Brief Christmas tree pickups in Milwaukee run from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, 2026. Trees must be unbagged, removed from stands, and stripped of all decorations (including fake snow) to be shredded and composted. Place trees at your standard curb/alley collection point or take them to the North or South Drop-off Centers.



The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree collection will run from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, 2026.

Getting rid of that real Christmas tree?

Milwaukee residents receiving DPW curbside garbage and recycling services can request Christmas tree collection online at milwaukee.gov/clickforaction, using the MKE Mobile Action app, or calling 414-286-CITY. The DPW will collect Christmas trees placed at residents’ standard collection point in the alley or at the curb.

To be collected, cut trees must be free of all decorations, including fake snow and must not be bagged. Trees must be removed from the stand/base.

Collection of trees is separate from regular weekly garbage service. Requests for Christmas tree pick up will be routed for collection by designated crews. Collected trees will be shredded and composted.

Residents are also encouraged to drop off the trees at the following Milwaukee Drop Off Centers during the sites’ regular open hours:

South: 3879 W. Lincoln Avenue

North: 6660 N. Industrial Road (must enter Industrial Road from Mill Road)

Officials say all trees received at the Drop Off Centers will also be composted.

What about wreaths, artificial trees?

A news release from the city says wreaths are typically held together with wire and plastic backings and cannot be composted. Residents are encouraged to place wreaths in garbage carts.

Wreaths free of all decorations, wire, and plastic can be placed at the collection point to be composted.

Artificial Christmas trees can be placed at the garbage collection point. Do not place them in garbage carts.