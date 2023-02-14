Chocolate fondue: recipe

Happy Valentine's Day! If you don't have plans to head out – look no further than your own kitchen. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for the holiday of love.

Ingredients

3/4 to 1 cup heavy cream

2 bags (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips

Splash of Kahlua liqueur - optional

Instructions

Carefully heat the chocolate chips and cream together until the chips are melted.

Stil until smooth.

Add a splash of liqueur if you want.

If it’s still a little thick, you can add more cream.

Pour chocolate mixture into fondue pot and serve with fresh fruit and other goodies like pound or angel food cake and butter cookies for dipping.

Notes

It doesn’t get much easier than this. And just wait until you bring it out to the table. Talk about a Rock Star moment!