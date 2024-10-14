China Lights Lantern Festival extended thru Nov. 2, 2024

article

The Brief China Lights, the lantern festival, will be extended at Boerner Botanical Gardens. The festival will be running through Saturday, Nov. 2. Ticket sales are available at chinalights.org.



Milwaukee County Parks and Tianyu Arts and Culture announced on Monday, Oct. 14 that the lantern festival, China Lights "The Year of The Dragon" will be extended through Saturday, Nov. 2 at Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners.

A news release says China Lights features the magical glow of 40 larger-than-life lantern displays that illuminate nine acres of Milwaukee’s Boerner Botanical Gardens. The event also features professional entertainment, interactive elements, and a wide variety of food and beverage selections.



Ticket sales will continue online at chinalights.org. Hard tickets will be honored through Nov. 2.

China Lights is open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m., until it officially closes Saturday, Nov. 2.