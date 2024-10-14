China Lights Lantern Festival extended thru Nov. 2, 2024
HALES CORNERS, Wis. - Milwaukee County Parks and Tianyu Arts and Culture announced on Monday, Oct. 14 that the lantern festival, China Lights "The Year of The Dragon" will be extended through Saturday, Nov. 2 at Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners.
A news release says China Lights features the magical glow of 40 larger-than-life lantern displays that illuminate nine acres of Milwaukee’s Boerner Botanical Gardens. The event also features professional entertainment, interactive elements, and a wide variety of food and beverage selections.
Ticket sales will continue online at chinalights.org. Hard tickets will be honored through Nov. 2.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
China Lights is open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m., until it officially closes Saturday, Nov. 2.