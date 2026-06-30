Children's Wisconsin issues urgent asthma warning to parents

The Brief Children's Wisconsin said 11 children have needed critical asthma care since the beginning of June. Health officials said two children died from asthma-related complications before the current heat wave. Doctors said parents should seek care if children are wheezing or having trouble talking, sleeping or walking.



Children's Wisconsin is warning parents after an uptick in critical asthma cases, including two children who died from asthma-related complications this month.

What we know:

Doctors said 11 children have needed critical care for asthma since the beginning of June. All of those patients were seen before the current heat wave, but health officials said hot weather could add to the uptick they have already seen.

The 11 critical asthma patients in June included two children who died. It is the highest number of critical asthma patients the hospital has seen for the month in the last three years.

What they're saying:

At Hart Park in Wauwatosa, parents and kids were cooling off in the extreme heat.

"I’m sweating bullets every second," said Ashanti Jackson of Milwaukee.

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"I really worry about her safety and want to make sure she’s staying cool," said Bailey Toth-Riley of Milwaukee.

Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Sara Lowe said Children's Wisconsin is trying to get an important message to families.

"We want to do our best to prevent these asthma exacerbations," Lowe said. "We’re worried about not only the health of kids that are coming here, but the health of any kids with asthma in our community."

Lowe said changes in weather, allergens, viruses and routine could all be factors. She said consistently taking asthma medicine is critical to keeping symptoms under control.

"Consistently taking that medicine is really imperative and important in order to achieve control," Lowe said.

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Dig deeper:

Lowe said children should get care if they are not responding to their medicine, are wheezing or are having difficulty talking, sleeping or walking.

"Kids should be out enjoying their summers. They shouldn’t land in the emergency room or the urgent care due to an asthma flare," Lowe said.

Lowe said more than half of the critical asthma patients seen in June still needed ICU care after they were stabilized. She said those kinds of cases are usually seen in September and October, during fall pollen season and back-to-school viruses.