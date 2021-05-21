Children's Wisconsin COVID vaccine clinics available

Twelve percent of Wisconsin children ages 12 to 15 have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – roughly 35,000 kids just one week since the CDC said the Pfizer shot was safe for the age group.

Several new clinics are opening up across southeastern Wisconsin to accommodate the growing number of children who are eligible.

After 14 months of virtual hangouts, Wauwatosa moms Jessica Bordini and Tracy Jensen are eager for their middle school daughters to be able to once again plan sleepovers. Both have already signed their girls up for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It’s the right thing to do. Be safe," Jensen said.

"My daughter’s 11 right now. She turns 12 on Sunday. So we couldn’t sign her up for the Wauwatosa clinic, which is May 22 here, but she is signed up at Children’s. They have tons of spots open on Tuesday," said Bordini.

Children's Wisconsin is opening nine vaccine clinic locations around southeastern Wisconsin for kids ages 12 to 15.

"We want to make vaccines equitable for everybody," said Dr. Brilliant Nimmer, Children's Wisconsin pediatrician.

Nimmer said families don't have to be patients to make an appointment.

"You can do that online on childrenswisconsin.org. You can also do that if you are a patient of Children’s online via MyChart," Nimmer said. "We’re also offering at that time parents that are not vaccinated, to also get vaccinated with their children."

While kids, like adults, can experience a sore arm, fatigue and headache for a day or two, Nimmer said the temporary discomfort is worth it for a summer of protection from the virus.

"Kids typically don’t get as sick as adults do when they get COVID. But kids can get sick and kids can get pretty ill and some can get hospitalized," said Nimmer. "It also offers protection for their family members. They may have older family members, family members who may have immune-compromised conditions."

Vaccine clinic locations

Weekday vaccine appointments will be available at the following locations:

Kenosha Pediatrics (6809 122nd Ave., Kenosha)

North Shore Pediatrics (1655 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon)

Midtown Clinic (5433 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., Milwaukee)

Milwaukee Hospital campus (8915 W. Connell Ct., Milwaukee)

Southwest Pediatrics Clinic (4855 S. Moorland Rd., New Berlin)

Saturday vaccine appointments will also be available from 8-11 a.m. at the following locations and dates:

May 22: West Bend Pediatrics (611 Veterans Ave., West Bend)

June 5: Bluemound Pediatrics (12635 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield)

June 12: Greenfield Clinic (3365 S. 103rd St., Greenfield)

June 12: Lakeside Pediatrics (8600 75th St., Kenosha)

For more information visit childrenswi.org.