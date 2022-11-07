Children's Wisconsin believes RSV has peaked in the region

Doctors at Children’s Wisconsin say RSV cases are on the rise, but there’s hope our region has peaked.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV can make it extremely difficult for kids to breathe.

Doctors say RSV is spread like the flu or COVID-19. There’s no vaccine.

Children's Wisconsin RSV statistics

Week of Oct. 4: Average of 11 kids hospitalized with RSV daily at CW

Week of Oct. 11: Average of 22 kids hospitalized with RSV daily at CW

Week of Oct. 18: Average of 31 kids hospitalized with RSV daily at CW

Week of Oct. 25: Average of 45 kids hospitalized with RSV daily at CW

Week of Nov. 1: Average of 52 kids hospitalized with RSV daily at CW

Doctors say some children are spending 3 to 5 days in the hospital.

(Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Last week, Children’s had 140 transfer requests from other hospitals and clinics across the state.

"We are managing our capacity, and we are really looking at how many surgeries can we perform on a daily basis?" said Dr. Rainer Gedeit, Children's Wisconsin. "Which surgeries are top priority? Which surgeries can wait?"

Doctors say routine handwashing and getting the flu vaccine can help slow the spread.

(Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

If your child has flared nostrils when breathing or if their stomachs suck in when breathing, call your doctor.

Experts at Children’s are hopeful cases in our region have peaked, and numbers will start to go down in the coming weeks.