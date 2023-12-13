Expand / Collapse search

Child shot in Milwaukee; life-threatening injury, 13-year-old in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A 10-year-old child was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 13. 

It happened around 12:05 a.m. near 39th and Hampton. 

Police say the 10-year-old victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.  

A 13-year-old was taken into custody. 

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 