Child shot in Milwaukee; life-threatening injury, 13-year-old in custody
article
MILWAUKEE - A 10-year-old child was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
It happened around 12:05 a.m. near 39th and Hampton.
Police say the 10-year-old victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A 13-year-old was taken into custody.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.