Child shot in Milwaukee; life-threatening injury, 13-year-old in custody

A 10-year-old child was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

It happened around 12:05 a.m. near 39th and Hampton.

Police say the 10-year-old victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 13-year-old was taken into custody.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.