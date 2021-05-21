Child dead in freeway shooting in Southern California

A child has died after he was shot inside a vehicle that was traveling on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange on Friday morning, officials said.

Authorities said the shooting was an apparent road rage incident.

All northbound lanes were shut down in the area while authorities conduct the investigation.

The terrifying incident was reported near the Chapman Avenue exit just before 8:15 a.m. The California Highway Patrol, Orange PD and the Orange County Fire Authority are currently at the scene.

The 6-year-old boy, who was in a silver Chevrolet sedan with his mother, was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Orange County by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The mother was not injured.

His identity has not been released.

A witness told FOX 11 she had her windows down when she heard an unusual popping noise.

In recent weeks., there have been a string of car shootings that have occurred on freeways across Southern California. However, the child was suffering from a gunshot wound, which indicates the incident did not involve a BB or pellet gun as suspected in the other freeway shootings, police said.

Officials are asking Southern California drivers to drive with their windows up.

Investigators were canvassing the freeway for evidence, such as shell casings.

It is believed the suspect was driving a white Volkswagen Jetta.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

