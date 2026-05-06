Child sexual assault trial; Pewaukee school bus driver takes stand

The Brief Thomas Felser testified Wednesday during the third day of his child sexual assault trial in Waukesha County. Prosecutors allege Felser sexually assaulted four girls between ages 4 and 6 on his Pewaukee school bus last year. Felser denied putting his hand down a girl’s pants and said he was checking whether one child had wet her pants.



Thomas Felser took the stand Wednesday, May 6, in his own defense during the third day of his child sexual assault trial in Waukesha County.

What we know:

The former Pewaukee school bus driver, 63, is accused of sexually assaulting four girls between the ages of 4 and 6 on his bus last year.

The state rested its case Wednesday morning, and the defense wrapped its case later in the afternoon ahead of closing arguments Thursday.

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Before Felser testified, defense attorney Craig Powell challenged parts of the state’s case and questioned Village of Pewaukee Police Detective Craig Drummy about testimony tied to surveillance video shown to jurors.

What they're saying:

"Is your testimony his hand is on or near?" Powell asked.

"On," Drummy replied.

"Your eyes are more accurate than what she feels?" Powell asked.

"My eyes saw what I saw," Drummy said.

Jurors also watched surveillance video from Felser’s school bus and heard a recorded interview with a 4-year-old girl.

The preschooler told investigators Felser placed her on his knee and touched her private areas, making her feel uncomfortable.

When Felser later took the stand, he denied putting his hand down a girl’s pants.

Police said the alleged assaults happened while Felser worked as a school bus driver in Pewaukee last year.

Felser testified he played a game with one student where she would move the dial on his watch and pretend to go to sleep.

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But when prosecutors asked whether he had kissed the girl before, Felser responded, "I believe I might have kissed her on the forehead."

When asked whether he had heard the term "grooming" before, Felser said, "I think so."

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors also questioned Felser about surveillance footage shown to the jury.

When asked why his hand appeared to be up a girl’s skirt in the footage, Felser testified he was checking whether the girl had wet her pants.

Felser faces 11 felony charges, including repeated sexual assault of a child and sexual misconduct by school staff or a volunteer. He has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

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