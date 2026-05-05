Child sexual assault; Pewaukee school bus driver trial continues

The Brief Prosecutors played surveillance videos and child interviews during day two of Thomas Felser’s trial Tuesday. Investigators said four girls between ages 4 and 6 told police Felser touched them on his school bus. Felser has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.



Surveillance videos and child interviews were presented in court Tuesday, May 5, during the second day of the trial for Thomas Felser, a former Pewaukee school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting young children on his bus.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Felser, 63, sexually assaulted four girls last spring while transporting them on his bus. The children were between 4 and 6 years old at the time of the investigation.

Felser faces 11 felony counts, including repeated sexual assault of a child and sexual misconduct by school staff or a volunteer. He has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

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During testimony Tuesday, prosecutors played two recorded police interviews with children who investigators identified as victims in the case.

What they're saying:

One 6-year-old girl told investigators Felser touched her multiple times while she was alone with him on the bus. According to testimony, the girl said Felser would warn her, "Tell me if you don’t like it. I forget easily."

Thomas Felser

The child also described what she called the "monster game," telling investigators Felser would have her sit on his lap to play with his watch before putting his hand down her pants.

Jurors were also shown more than a half-dozen surveillance videos from the bus. The footage itself was shown only to jurors, prosecutors and defense attorneys, though audio from the videos could be heard in court.

In one recording played in court, Felser could be heard saying, "Come to papa," before carrying a girl down the aisle of the bus.

Another recorded interview involved a preschool-aged girl who told investigators Felser touched her inappropriately on the bus, according to testimony.

Dig deeper:

Pewaukee police officer Brett Markut testified about what prosecutors said could be seen in surveillance footage shown to the jury.

"So, um, Tom Felser is sitting in one of the rear bus seats on the passenger side – [redacted] is in the bus seat next to him. Tom Felser’s right hand can be seen in between [redacted] legs," Markut said.

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Parents of the children also testified Tuesday, with several breaking down in tears on the witness stand.

The state is expected to wrap up its case Wednesday. The defense could finish presenting its case by Thursday.

The backstory:

The Pewaukee School District previously said Felser taught at Pewaukee High School and Asa Clark Middle School for 37 years before retiring in 2020.

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