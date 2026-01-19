Child sexual assault; former Waukesha County correctional officer charged

The Brief Prosecutors charged a former correctional officer with three counts of first-degree child sexual assault. Investigators say the alleged assaults happened in 2024 when the victim was between 10 and 11 years old. Codey Houdek remains in jail on a $75,000 cash bond and is due back in court Friday.



A former Waukesha County correctional officer is in jail after prosecutors charged him with sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions.

What we know:

According to court records filed last week, prosecutors charged 32-year-old Codey Houdek with three felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault. Investigators with the Waukesha Police Department say the alleged assaults happened during three separate incidents in 2024, when the victim was between 10 and 11 years old.

Codey Houdek

Police say the incidents allegedly occurred at Houdek’s business, Trio Pawn Shop, in Waukesha. A worker at the business declined to comment when contacted Monday morning.

Online state records show Houdek owns Trio Pawn Shop and Stumpies Securities. Those records list him as a licensed private security person and licensed private detective. Prosecutors say Houdek uses the nickname "Stumpie," referencing a leg amputation.

Court records state that when questioned by police, Houdek referred to the victim as his "adopted daughter." Investigators say the girl is not related to Houdek and came forward last month.

Houdek is being held at the Walworth County Jail.

Dig deeper:

A spokesperson for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Houdek previously worked as a Waukesha County correctional officer from late August 2022 until he resigned in September 2023.

Prosecutors say investigators noted a detail after obtaining Houdek’s cell phones described as "extremely odd." Despite Houdek telling police he had not seen or spoken to the victim in more than a year, investigators say the girl’s photo was used as the lock screen image on both phones.

Last week, a Waukesha County court commissioner set Houdek’s cash bond at $75,000.

Houdek’s attorney said Monday his client denies the allegations. Houdek is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a hearing.