Child sexual assault; former correctional officer bound over for trial

The Brief A judge found probable cause during a preliminary hearing on Feb. 6 to move forward with a trial for 32-year-old Codey Houdek. The former correctional officer faces three counts of first-degree child sexual assault involving a victim aged 10–11 at his business, Trio Pawn Shop. Houdek is scheduled to enter a formal plea on Feb. 23.



Codey Houdek, a former Waukesha County correctional officer charged with sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions, appeared in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 6 for his preliminary hearing.

A Waukesha police detective testified on behalf of the state and the court found probable cause to bind Houdek over for trial.

Houdek is due back in court on Feb. 23 to enter a plea to the charges against him.

Child sex assault case

The backstory:

According to court records, prosecutors charged Houdek, 32, with three felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault. Investigators with the Waukesha Police Department say the alleged assaults happened during three separate incidents in 2024, when the victim was between 10 and 11 years old.

Police say the incidents allegedly occurred at Houdek’s business, Trio Pawn Shop, in Waukesha. A worker at the business declined to comment when contacted Monday morning.

Online state records show Houdek owns Trio Pawn Shop and Stumpies Securities. Those records list him as a licensed private security person and licensed private detective. Prosecutors say Houdek uses the nickname "Stumpie," referencing a leg amputation.

Court records state that when questioned by police, Houdek referred to the victim as his "adopted daughter." Investigators say the girl is not related to Houdek and came forward last month.

Houdek's work history

Dig deeper:

A spokesperson for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Houdek previously worked as a Waukesha County correctional officer from late August 2022 until he resigned in September 2023.

Prosecutors say investigators noted a detail after obtaining Houdek’s cellphones described as "extremely odd." Despite Houdek telling police he had not seen or spoken to the victim in more than a year, investigators say the girl’s photo was used as the lock screen image on both phones.

Houdek’s attorney has said his client denies the allegations.

