Child porn possession; former correctional officer faces new charges

Prosecutors filed new charges against a former correctional officer who was already facing child sex assault charges.

New charges filed

What we know:

Police told FOX6 News their investigation was not over. On Monday, Feb. 9, prosecutors charged 32-year-old Codey Houdek with eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Corey Houdek

A FOX6 News camera was rolling on Friday when police arrested Houdek as soon as he left the courtroom for his preliminary hearing for three counts of child sexual assault.

Investigators said Houdek had the images on his phone. They said some of the images are of the same girl Houdek is accused of sexually assaulting. In the photographs, the victim is 8 years old.

Corey Houdek

At the time of the sexual assaults, prosecutors said the victim was between 10 and 11 years old. They said a second victim in the photos has not been identified yet.

Prosecutors said the images were taken in Racine County, and also depict sexual assaults. Prosecutors said there is also an investigation taking place in that county.

Houdek worked for one year as a Waukesha County correctional officer. He owns a private security business and pawn shop in Waukesha.

Commissioner weighs in

What they're saying:

The Waukesha County court commissioner called these crimes some of the worst child pornography charges he's ever seen.

"This isn’t something that you just downloaded off of the internet or was able to get passing – these are pictures of the same individual you were charged in a violent offense," said Court Commissioner David Herring.

Related article

What's next:

Houdek posted a $75,000 cash bond, which is why he was out of custody for the child sex assaults last week.

On Monday, the commissioner increased the bond to $300,000.