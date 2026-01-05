Child hit by vehicle in Froedtert West Bend Health Center parking lot
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot at the Froedtert West Bend Health Center on Monday, Jan. 5.
What we know:
The child was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver, identified as a 28-year-old Hartford woman, remained on scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the West Bend Police Department.