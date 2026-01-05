Expand / Collapse search

Child hit by vehicle in Froedtert West Bend Health Center parking lot

Published  January 5, 2026 1:10pm CST
    • A child was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot at the Froedtert West Bend Clinic on Monday.
    • The driver, a 28-year-old woman from Hartford, remained on scene.

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot at the Froedtert West Bend Health Center on Monday, Jan. 5. 

What we know:

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver, identified as a 28-year-old Hartford woman, remained on scene. 

The incident remains under investigation.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the West Bend Police Department. 

