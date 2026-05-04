Child dead in accidental shooting, Milwaukee man criminally charged

The Brief A Milwaukee man was criminally charged in the death of a two-year-old child. Carloius Durant was charged with child neglect—consequence is death. Prosecutors say he left a loaded firearm on the couch and left the room, and that's when the child accidently shot herself.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged after a two-year-old child died in an accidental shooting.

The boyfriend of the child's grandmother is now charged. 42-year-old Carloius Durant is charged with child neglect—consequence is death.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, on April 29, Durant was watching the child. Witnesses say he left his gun on the couch and then left the room.

The two-year-old girl then shot herself with the gun. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In court on Monday, May 4, cash bond was set at $20,000. He also cannot possess any dangerous weapons or firearms.

He's due back in court on May 11.