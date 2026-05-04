Child dead in accidental shooting, Milwaukee man criminally charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged after a two-year-old child died in an accidental shooting.
The boyfriend of the child's grandmother is now charged. 42-year-old Carloius Durant is charged with child neglect—consequence is death.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the criminal complaint, on April 29, Durant was watching the child. Witnesses say he left his gun on the couch and then left the room.
The two-year-old girl then shot herself with the gun. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
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In court on Monday, May 4, cash bond was set at $20,000. He also cannot possess any dangerous weapons or firearms.
He's due back in court on May 11.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Milwaukee police, the criminal complaint, and court records.