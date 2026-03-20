Chicago man sentenced in Milwaukee boy's death from 2021

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The Brief Antonio Homan was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the 2021 death of 1-year-old Zion Price.

Homan pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and child neglect.

Medical reports confirmed the child suffered abusive head trauma, and despite emergency efforts, he was removed from life support days later.

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Antonio Homan on Friday, March 20, to 14 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy in Milwaukee in October 2021.

Homan pleaded guilty on March 13 to amended charges against him – second-degree reckless homicide and neglecting a child (consequence is bodily harm). He was originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Case details

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, first responders with the Milwaukee Fire Department were dispatched to a home near 67th and Lisbon on Sept. 30, 2021. It was noted there was an unresponsive 1-year-old child there. The emergency team performed CPR on the child and took him to Children's Wisconsin.

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The complaint states that around 10:45 p.m., the child, Zion Price, was admitted into the emergency department at Children's Wisconsin. Price was "unresponsive, had no pulse, and was not breathing on his own." The complaint notes there was also bruising to Price's face, chest and legs.

Zion Price

Back at the residence, the complaint says police made contact with Price's mother who they said was "uncooperative with the initial responding officers and told multiple differing stories to police." Antonio Homan, identified as the boyfriend of Price's mother, was also at the scene.

Homan told detectives on Sept. 30, the child "appeared lethargic and slept most of the day." After 10 p.m., Homan said the child's mother left the residence – and while she was gone, he heard the child "gasp for air. Antonio Homan ran into the bedroom." The complaint says, "Rather than calling 911, Antonio Homan called Price's mother and relayed that something was wrong with Price." The mother called 911.

Zion Price

The complaint indicates that based on the "severity of the injuries to Price and the lack of any explanation that would account for the severity of Price's injuries," Homan and the boy's mother were arrested.

A board-certified child abuse pediatrician with Children's Wisconsin conducted a clinical consultation on the child, the complaint says. The doctor said the child's "entire clinical presentation was consistent with suffering abusive head trauma, formerly shaken baby syndrome." Shortly after midnight on Oct. 4, Price was removed from life support and pronounced deceased.

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A Milwaukee police detective later interviewed Homan who stated on the evening of Sept. 30, he heard Price "let out a loud cry and Antonio Homan admittedly became frustrated." Homan told police he picked up the child and "shook" him. A short time later, the child stopped breathing.