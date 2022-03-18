Expand / Collapse search

Chef Pam's Kitchen: Part classroom, part commercial kitchen, part retail space

By
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

For some people, finding their true calling comes later in life after long careers in other fields

Brian is in Waukesha with a retired nurse and Army vet that’s found a new way to help people at Chef Pam’s Kitchen.

Chef Pam’s Kitchen is part classroom, part commercial kitchen and part retail space – All of which create the perfect recipe for a fun cooking community. 

Brian is in Waukesha with Chef Pam who’s bringing in guests from all over southeastern Wisconsin to utilize her kitchen for their own culinary concepts.

Chef Pam’s Kitchen is part classroom, part commercial kitchen and part retail space

Brian is in Waukesha with Chef Pam who’s bringing in guests from all over southeastern Wisconsin to utilize her kitchen for their own culinary concepts.

About Chef Pam (website)

I have had the love of cooking since I was a child helping my Mother in the kitchen.  She was a beautiful cook and always shared her love for it with our family.  My father is from Albania and, growing up, my Mom also taught me how to cook the many Greek and Albanian dishes we all loved to eat.  I am a retired Navy nurse and during my time in the Navy, I had the opportunity to live in southern Italy and Germany learning their European cuisines.  I loved to help my "Italian" Mom, Anna, who also shared her love of the southern Italian cooking with me for the two years I lived across the hall from her family in Pozzuoli, Italy, outside of Naples.After retiring from the Navy, I used my GI bill to attend culinary school and spent six weeks in the south of Spain for a culinary internship. The European influences have become an important part of my culinary endeavors.  My love for sharing my cooking with others is what led me to teaching the joy of sharing a meal with friends and family.  I hope you will join me for one of the many culinary experiences offered.  Buon Apetito!

There’s a commercial kitchen in Waukesha that’s creating quite a buzz because of their cooking classes

Brian is at Chef Pam’s Kitchen with a woman that’s specializes in baking vegan and gluten-free cookies.

Looking for a interactive class or camp for your kids to learn their way around a kitchen?

Brian can help. He’s in Waukesha at Chef Pam’s Kitchen where kids have fun in their kitchen.

If you’ve benefitted from enjoy take out, curb-side or delivery these past few years there’s no reason that has to stop

Brian is with a team of chefs that offer a weekly meal delivery service with food that’s made from high-quality meats and veggies from local vendors.

For some people, finding their true calling comes later in life after long careers in other fields and for Brian’s guest that couldn’t be more true

He’s in Waukesha with a retired nurse and Army vet that’s found a new way to help people at Chef Pam’s Kitchen.