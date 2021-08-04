Expand / Collapse search

Chase and Lincoln shooting: Milwaukee police seek known suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect after a shooting near Chase and Lincoln on the city's south side on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Officials say shortly after 2 p.m., a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Generac expanding to Pewaukee; facility to house 300 workers
slideshow

Generac expanding to Pewaukee; facility to house 300 workers

Generac Power Systems, headquartered in Waukesha, is expanding with the purchase of a building in Pewaukee that will house roughly 300 employees.

Wisconsin drought: SBA offers loans after disaster declaration
slideshow

Wisconsin drought: SBA offers loans after disaster declaration

The SBA announced economic injury disaster loans are available to small businesses and related entities due to a Wisconsin drought that began in June.

Panhandlers in Wauwatosa could soon face citations

Wauwatosa's Common Council passed a proposed ordinance to issue citations for actions related to panhandling on busy streets.