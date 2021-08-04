Chase and Lincoln shooting: Milwaukee police seek known suspect

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect after a shooting near Chase and Lincoln on the city's south side on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Officials say shortly after 2 p.m., a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.