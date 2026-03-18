Charlie Kirk tribute; Washington County Highway K plan moves ahead

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The Brief A Washington County committee voted March 18 to send a proposal to rename parts of Highway K after Charlie Kirk to the full board without recommending approval. Committee members said they received only opposition from the public, with residents voicing frustration during a tense meeting. The proposal would cost about $50,000 and now heads to the full county board for a vote in April.



A tense meeting in Washington County on Wednesday, March 18, ended with a controversial proposal moving forward – but without support from committee members.

What we know:

The county’s executive committee voted to send two resolutions to the full board that would rename parts of County Highway K after Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA who was shot and killed last fall.

Charlie Kirk speaks at the 2024 Republican National Convention

Despite advancing the proposal, committee members made clear they are not recommending its approval, citing overwhelming opposition from the public.

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Members said they received only messages against the renaming ahead of the meeting.

What they're saying:

"As one of the council members said, this entire conversation even started as committee members discussing how to honor him. It didn’t come from the community, it didn’t come from any outside source from Washington County," said Joel Lundberg, whose family lives in Washington County. "It came from board members, who are all Republicans, that voted […] that said that they wanted this and then acted like it was a constituent's idea, and it was the will of the people."

"I just think it was a backhanded way to cut out half your constituents," said Washington County resident Cindy Michelak.

Dig deeper:

The proposal would add an overlay name, "Charlie J. Kirk Way," along County Highway K from County Highway R to State Highway 144, passing through the towns of Addison, Hartford, Polk and West Bend.

County officials say the renaming would cost about $50,000. Committee members indicated they do not want to use taxpayer funds for the change.

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The resolutions will now go before the full county board for consideration in April.

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