Challenging ski conditions in Wisconsin; region without natural snow

People who love to ski have found this winter to be exceptionally challenging. Wisconsin has yet to see a snow storm of any significance.

Sunburst Ski Area in Kewaskum has been open with artificial snow – but closed on Wednesday, Dec. 27 because of mild conditions.

On the flip side, it was full steam ahead for the operators of Little Switzerland in Slinger – and there were plenty of people enjoying themselves on the holiday break, skiing and snowboarding.

"As you can see we still have a lot of snow. We did close a couple times, the 24th and 26th, to preserve snow. But we still have a good base; probably 70% of our slopes open. People are still out here and enjoying them," said Mike Schmitz, Little Switzerland co-owner.

Schmitz said some of its snow has melted with the mild temperatures – and crews have had plenty of work to get the slopes ready for guests.