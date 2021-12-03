Celebrate the holidays at Five Festive Friday Eves

Later tonight you can celebrate the holidays at The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement during night three of their Five Festive Friday Eves.

Brhett is in Cedarburg with a preview of the fun and family-friendly events starting at 5 p.m. tonight.

About Cedar Creek Settlement (website)

Cedar Creek Settlement, the perfect place to spend a relaxing day in the country. Take a winery tour and sample Cedar Creek Wines. Shop for everything from antiques to fine art, pottery, jewelry, distinctive clothing and unique gift and specialty items. More than 30 stores, artist studios, a winery and delightful restaurants combine to make your trip relaxing and rewarding. Cedar Creek Settlement encompasses 5 buildings housing 30 unforgettable shops and restaurants. It anchors Cedarburg's Washington Avenue Historic District which featured dozens more shopping and eating establishments. Come to Cedarburg Wisconsin for a visit! Cedar Creek Settlement has the most charming shops! Open Daily.