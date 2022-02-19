Cedarburg Winter Festival kicks off with Dr. Seuss theme

If you’re looking for something to do Saturday night, we’ve got you covered—but make sure you bundle up.

The Cedarburg Winter Festival is back—with chilly activities that have a bit of a Dr. Seuss twist.

"We have our individual chili contest and restaurant chili contest. We also have our ice carving contest. So everything that we traditionally do every year is going to be a part of the festival again," said BJ Homayouni, Festivals of Cedarburg board member.

Grab your winter gear and your best Dr. Suess costume for a weekend that will make the cold temperatures a little more bearable.

"We want people to come out and enjoy themselves. Winter has been dreary lately. The sun is out, it’s a beautiful day, it’s a little chilly but just dress warm and come enjoy the activities," he said.

From the ice sculpture competition in the morning to the cool brew beer tasting event in the evening, there’s something for everyone at this year's festival.

"This is my favorite Cedarburg festival personally because there’s a little more community activities, stuff like this, and it's fun to participate," said Josh Skarsten, ice sculpture contest contestant.

There's still time to come enjoy the festivities here at the winter festival.

