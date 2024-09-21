Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival celebrates 50 years; what to know

article

In Cedarburg, the 50th annual Wine & Harvest Festival opened on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Hundreds of artists and vendors lined Washington Avenue. The festival also offers a food court, "Harvest Alley" and live music at a number of stages around town – including a main stage that offers music, food and beverages until 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

"The weather was beautiful to kick it off. People are coming in, they’re in a good mood, we’re selling some wine which is always important for me during the festival, but everything seems to be going great," said Steve Danner, Cedar Creek Winery general manager.

There is a "Great Pumpkin Growers Weight-Off" on Saturday, and a "Giant Pumpkin Charity Regatta" in Cedar Creek on Sunday. Paddlers will navigate massive, floating pumpkins – carved out earlier Sunday – to win cash for a charity of their choice.

A new "Family Fall Fest" is set up at Cedar Creek Park with kid- and family-oriented entertainment each day. It includes bounce houses, baby kangaroos and more.

The festival grounds can be accessed from all directions. Parking is available north of the grounds at Fireman's Park and west of the grounds at Cedarburg High School. Shuttles will be available from parking lots at the high school, as well as from the Ozaukee Ice Center and Wisconsin Museum of Quilt & Fiber Arts.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday with extended hours at the Main Stage. The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

For more information, visit the festival's website.