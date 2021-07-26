Cedarburg School District racism probe deficient, state officials say

A southeastern Wisconsin school district failed to properly investigate a parent's allegations of racism at its high school last year, the state Department of Public Instruction has concluded.

DPI officials concluded Friday that the Cedarburg School District failed to establish enough facts to make any determinations and ordered the district to launch a new probe.

According to the DPI decision, parent Jessie Mchomvu filed a complaint with the district in October alleging her bi-racial child heard another high school student praise Kyle Rittenhouse and vowing to drive a vehicle through a Black Lives Matter protest. Rittenhouse, who is white, shot and killed two people during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha last August. He's set to stand trial in November on homicide charges.

Mchomvu also alleged that her child frequently heard a racial slur for Black people in the hallways, students displayed Confederate flags on their vehicles and wore clothing with messages supporting police and Donald Trump.

The district hired an outside investigator to look into the complaint. The investigator determined there was no evidence of racial harassment or bullying after interviewing Mchomvu and one district employee. The district adopted the investigator's conclusion.