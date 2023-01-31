Cedarburg proposed cellphone tower; swapping tranquility for technology?

Neighbors in the Town of Cedarburg say they are against a proposed cellphone tower being built in a nature preserve. One homeowner says the town board did a major flip-flop on the issue.

Pleasant Valley Nature Park is a big draw in Cedarburg.

"There are all kinds of biking trails. Lots of people use this," said Brian Marquardt.

Brian Marquardt

It is the main reason Marquardt built his home close by nine years ago.

"It’s a great community. Small town," Marquardt said.

But now Marquardt is worried some of that tranquility will be replaced with technology if the town board approves a 150-foot tall cellphone tower.

"We don’t want to live underneath this tower. It’s going to affect our property values," Marquardt said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Marquardt says neighbors living within a thousand feet of the project were notified by mail, but he said that notification only came weeks ago.

"The meeting was on the 23rd," Marquardt said.

"Of January?" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

"Yes," Marquardt replied.

Records show the town planning commission recommended the town board approve the project.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"History tells us something different. In 2017, they fought against one of these towers," Marquardt said.

Marquardt read from an old newsletter where a town supervisor bragged about the board successfully denying an application for a similar tower.

"Dropping the metal tower in the middle of a beautiful and scenic area would be detrimental to public health, safety and general welfare," Marquardt said.

With the town board set to vote on this new tower Wednesday, Feb. 1, Marquardt hopes leaders get his message loud and clear.

"I hope they listen to us. I hope our concerns are heard. I hope the public is made a little more aware of it," Marquardt said.

FOX6 News reached out to all Town of Cedarburg supervisors by email. No one responded. The town administrator referred us to the town's attorney – and again, no reply.

If approved, Dish Network will be the first company to use the tower.