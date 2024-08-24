article

The Brief An ordinance proposed in Cedarburg would cap the maximum sound level at 65 decibels. FOX6 measured levels on Washington Avenue over that limit with no live music nearby. Some residents have complained about noise that is too loud and frequent, but a business owner worries the ordinance could put an end to live music in the city. The Common Council plans to vote on the proposal next week.



A debate over decibels is underway in Cedarburg. A new ordinance was proposed that would require bars and restaurants with live music to cap the maximum sound level.

When Michele Tietz opened Lime Cantina in 2020, she had to get creative. The restaurant has been hosting outdoor live music ever since.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Everyone wanted to be outside. We put in a very large patio and started live music," Tietz said. "Made the whole street busier because of live music. I think everyone is benefitting from it, and I think it would be a huge loss if we weren’t able to do it."

Some business owners fear the ordinance would put an end to live music in the city. It would cap the noise at 65 decibels; the current limit is around 90 decibels.

"What the city is proposing is putting in place restrictions that would make it almost impossible to have live music," said Tietz.

City leaders said the proposal comes after some people complained that noise is too loud and frequent.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"We just want to have a quiet evening by ourselves when we don’t hear music, that we can’t even hear what they are singing or saying," said Janine Schultz.

FOX6 News tested the volume level on Washington Avenue without any live music nearby. It measured just over 65 decibels.

Cedarburg City Hall

"I don’t disagree that 65 (decibels) is a little bit too quiet," said Common Council President Kristin Burkart. "I don’t know how it travels on that side of town – maybe it is too loud."

Burkart said the Common Council plans to vote on the proposal Monday. The ordinance would not apply to events at Cedarburg Creek Park, like "Country in the Burg."

"We need to balance the complaints with the needs of other residents, the needs of other businesses and the needs of Cedarburg as a whole," she said.