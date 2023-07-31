Cedarburg crash near STH 60 at Horns Corners, 3 people injured

article

Three people were injured in a crash near STH 60 at Horns Corner in Cedarburg on Monday, July 31.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 1 p.m.

A 2007 Mazda 3 was driving westbound and stopped to turn south on Horns Corners. The Mazda was struck from behind by a 2016 Ram 1500, which was also traveling westbound. The Mazda was pushed into eastbound traffic, where it was hit by a 2013 Hyundai Tucson.

Officials said the Mazda was driven by a 69-year-old woman from Cedarburg. She has serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The Dodge Ram was driven by a 39-year-old woman from Waukesha. She had minor injuries and ask taken to a hospital. She was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

The Hyundai was driven by an 18-year-old Cedarburg woman. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.