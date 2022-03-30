Expand / Collapse search

Cedarburg crash, injured occupant extricated

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Cedarburg
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Town of Cedarburg crash scene (Courtesy: CFD)

CEDARBURG, Wis. - One person was injured and taken to the hospital after a town of Cedarburg crash Wednesday morning, March 30.

Cedarburg Fire and Rescue was called to the crash, near Sherman and Granville, shortly before 8 a.m. 

One person needed to be extricated and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A second occupant did not need medical attention.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No other vehicles were involved. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office and Grafton Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Suspect hits Rock County deputy in head-on crash
article

Suspect hits Rock County deputy in head-on crash

A Janesville man was arrested after he allegedly led law enforcement on a wrong-way pursuit – ultimately striking a deputy's squad car head-on.

Street Angels get new bus after January arson

Milwaukee County's Street Angels are back on the streets with a new bus after losing one to arson in January. They said the fire is still under investigation.