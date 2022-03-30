Cedarburg crash, injured occupant extricated

article

One person was injured and taken to the hospital after a town of Cedarburg crash Wednesday morning, March 30.

Cedarburg Fire and Rescue was called to the crash, near Sherman and Granville, shortly before 8 a.m.

One person needed to be extricated and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A second occupant did not need medical attention.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No other vehicles were involved. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office and Grafton Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.