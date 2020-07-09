Caught on camera: Marquette University police investigating armed robbery near 16th and Wells





MILWAUKEE -- The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Qdoba restaurant on June 30.



Police said the suspect entered the Qdoba near 16th and Wells just before 9 p.m. that day. The suspect pulled out a silver and black handgun and demanded cash from an employee.



The suspect is described as a male, 20-30 years old, African-American and was wearing a dark-colored sweater with paint on it and black jeans.



The suspect was seen arriving on an MCTS bus and fleeing on foot, going north on 16th Street.



If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800.



