Merton students create 'Cardboard Arcade'

Merton Primary School students got a taste of arcade games Wednesday, Dec. 20 – with a twist.

From pinball to Space Invaders, students created games out of cardboard. It took students six hours to build them with boxes and tape.

Organizers said the inspiration came from students watching a mini-documentary called "Caine's Arcade."

Cardboard Arcade at Merton Primary School

"Our students take that little bit of inspiration that a kid had this small idea and built it into this big thing," said Mary Iwanski, Merton Primary School makerspace and G&T coordinator. "They use that to inspire the projects that they build and make something that the kids in our entire school community come and enjoy once a year."

Each year, students take over the school gym for an entire day to host the event.