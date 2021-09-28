Capital Gazette gunman Jarrod Ramos sentenced to more than 5 life terms in prison

A man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper more than three years ago has been sentenced to more than five life terms in prison without possibility of parole

Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs ordered the sentence for Jarrod Ramos at Tuesday's sentencing hearing.

In July, a jury found Ramos criminally responsible for killing five people with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette newspaper in June 2018.

It was one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in the U.S. The jury took less than two hours to reject Ramos' insanity defense.

"Justice has been served," read a statement posted on social media by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. "While we hope this brings some measure of closure to the families, the pain of that horrible day will always be with us. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters are forever in our hearts."

