Can you help? Fort Atkinson police need help identifying woman wanted in jewelry theft

FORT ATKINSON -- The Fort Atkinson Police Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a retail theft suspect.



Police say the suspect stole jewelry from a retail shop on June 13 around 10:30 a.m. The suspect vehicle is a red sedan, possibly a Mitsubishi.











Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is encouraged to call the Fort Atkinson Police Department at 920-563-7777.