Camp Randall Stadium fire; Madison FD says 1 seriously injured

MADISON, Wis. - A fire broke out Wednesday morning during a renovation project at Camp Randall Stadium, causing one worker to get taken to the hospital with injuries.

Madison Fire Department officials said paramedics treated and transported one person to a hospital with "serious injuries." The name of the injured person wasn’t released.

Wisconsin athletic officials said the fire involved roofing solvent material and occurred during construction. Wisconsin’s home football stadium is undergoing a renovation of its south end zone.

The fire was already out when Madison Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene just after 8 a.m. The University of Wisconsin police department is investigating the cause of the fire.

The university released a statement saying that "our thoughts are with the individual who was injured this morning, and we are grateful to the first responders both already on-site as well as from fire and police personnel, who assisted during the incident."

