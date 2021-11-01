California high school officials blast team over 106-point victory

California’s high school athletics governing body condemned one of the top football schools in the state on Saturday after they put up 106 points on an opponent.

The California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section released a statement blasting Inglewood High School for its relentless defeat over Inglewood Morningside in which quarterback Justyn Martyn threw 13 touchdown passes. Martin had recently committed to UCLA.

"The CIF Southern Section expects that all athletic contests are to be conducted under the strictest code of good sportsmanship. We expect coaches, players, officials, administrators and students to adhere to the Six Pillars of Character – Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship," the statement read, via the San Bernardino Sun.

"A score of 106-0 does not represent these ideals. The CIF-SS condemns, in the strongest terms, results such as these. It is our expectation that the Inglewood administration will work toward putting in place an action plan so that an event such as this does not repeat itself."

Inglewood High School beat Inglewood Morningside, 106-0, with quarterback Justyn Martin starring in the win. The school also went for a 2-point conversion while up 104-0.

Inglewood Morningside coach Brian Collins ripped the school.

"It was a classless move. I told them, ‘Go play St. John Bosco and Mater Dei,’" he told the Los Angeles Times, referencing some of the top high school football teams in the Golden State.

According to Max Preps, Martin was just two touchdowns short of tying the national high school record of 15 touchdown passes set by Arthur Smith of Nebraska in 1921.

Inglewood has not responded to the criticism and has the playoffs to prepare for.

